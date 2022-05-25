NBA: Doncic helps Mavs down Warriors to keep series alive but still trail 3-1

DALLAS (AFP) - Luka Doncic scored 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-109 to keep their NBA Western Conference finals series alive on Tuesday (May 24).

The Mavericks, needing a victory to avoid a clean sweep, delivered a revived offensive performance to ensure a game five in San Francisco on Thursday.

No team in the 75-year history of the NBA has ever come back from 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series.

But after Tuesday's performance, the Mavericks have at least a lifeline to cling to as the series heads back to California with the Warriors needing just one win from three remaining games to advance to the NBA Finals.

Doncic, who has carried the scoring burden for Dallas in the three previous games, finally received scoring support from his team-mates on Tuesday.

Six Dallas players finished in double figures, with Dorian Finney-Smith adding 23 points and Reggie Bullock 18.

Jalen Brunson added 15 while Maxi Kleber contributing 13 and Spencer Dinwiddie 10.

Doncic however praised the defensive performance of his team-mates after a display which restricted Golden State's leading scorer - Stephen Curry - to just 20 points.

"Our defense was amazing today," said Doncic, who finished with 14 rebounds and nine assists. "That's how we've got to play, when we play like this we're a dangerous team."

Asked if he felt the Mavs could still salvage a series victory, Doncic replied: "You never know. We're going to stick together. It's going to be tough, we know that but we have to stay together."

After being outplayed in the first three games by the six-time NBA champions, Dallas came out with a renewed sense of purpose at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavs led by 15 points at half-time after cutting loose midway through the second quarter with a 19-2 run that propelled them into a double-digit lead.

Golden State struggled to make inroads into that deficit and were successful on only three of 16 attempts from three-point range.

The Mavs by contrast drained 11-of-23 from beyond the arc in the first half, a statistic that helped them into a 62-47 halftime lead.