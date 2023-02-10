NBA: Dinwiddie leads Nets in Brooklyn return, Suns fall as Durant waits in wings

LOS ANGELES - The Brooklyn Nets launched a new era – without the All-Star talents of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – with a 116-105 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday thanks in large part to new arrival Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie, who returned to Brooklyn from Dallas in the trade that sent Irving to the Mavericks on Monday, scored 25 points to help the Nets snap a two-game skid and settle down on a trade deadline day that saw Durant stunningly dealt to the Phoenix Suns days after Irving departed.

The Suns fell 116-107 to the Hawks in Atlanta, and will no doubt be looking forward eagerly to Durant’s debut with the team.

Meanwhile the Los Angeles Lakers continued to bask in the glow of LeBron James’s ascent to the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Tuesday.

“King James” did not play in the Lakers’ home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was feted before the contest with a video tribute two days after he overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had topped the career scoring list for 39 years.

Dinwiddie, who played five seasons for the Nets before he was traded in 2020, was delighted to return with a win, especially with Mikal Bridges and Camp Johnson, the key acquisitions in the Durant trade, not yet in uniform for their new team.

Despite being short-handed, the Nets managed to put together a 20-6 fourth-quarter scoring run that featured a pair of three-pointers from Yuta Watanabe.

It was a promising performance from a team that Dinwiddie insists could still be playoff contenders.

“You don’t lose a talent like KD and get better immediately, it just doesn’t happen,” he said. “But at the end of the day we’ve got a lot of good pieces. We’ve got a chance to do a little bit of something.”

In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 36 points with seven rebounds and 12 assists as the Hawks gained a victory that can only make Suns coach Monty Williams look forward to Durant’s arrival.

He does not foresee much trouble integrating the two-time NBA champion, alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker, a line-up that has suddenly made Phoenix a Western Conference favourite.

“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody,” Williams said, adding that Durant will bring “more than a lift”.

“I think it’s more of a jolt, not just because of who he is, but his love of the game.”