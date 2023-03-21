NBA: DeRozan, Bulls leave Sixers waiting after overtime thriller

PHILADELPHIA – Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan paid tribute to his team’s defence on Monday, as DeMar DeRozan’s 25 points helped snap Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 109-105 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory in double overtime.

The red-hot Sixers had been looking to clinch their play-off ticket in front of an expectant home crowd at the Wells Fargo Centre.

But, despite a 37-point performance from Joel Embiid – the Most Valuable Player front-runner’s 10th straight 30-point game – Philadelphia were left waiting to reach the post-season after a gritty road win from Chicago.

“Our defence kinda kept us in and the game went back and forth... we respond, they respond,” said Donovan.

“I think that was the key in the game, just having bodies in those spots where we could get our hands on some balls and generate some turnovers, and disrupting their flow.”

The Sixers’ 105 points was their lowest in 11 games. The last time they had fewer was when they lost 101-99 to the Miami Heat on Feb 27.

“We couldn’t get anything going offensively really the whole game,” Embiid admitted.

“Tonight could’ve been better, but we move on and learn from it.”

The centre missed a tip-in after Tyrese Maxey’s attempted three-pointer at the end of regulation which would have snatched victory for the Sixers.

Embiid made amends by putting Philadelphia 99-97 ahead in the final minute of the first period of overtime, but DeRozan levelled with a driving layup.

The Chicago star then missed an attempted three-pointer with less than two seconds left, to take the game to a second overtime.

The Sixers looked to have taken a grip on the contest after opening up a 105-101 lead in the second overtime.

But, with Embiid absent after fouling out, the Bulls reeled off eight unanswered points to close out the win.

It was the first time in 12 meetings against Chicago that Embiid has finished on the losing side.

DeRozan admitted that he was aware of that statistic before the game.

“I knew that,” he said. “Not saying that was part of the motivation.

“We’ve got a bigger goal than just trying to beat him. I’m glad we got the win.”