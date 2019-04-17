NBA: Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors even series

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Jamal Murray scored 21 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, and the host Denver Nuggets rallied from 19 down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round National Basketball Association play-off series on Tuesday night (April 16).

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Gary Harris scored 23 points, and Paul Millsap had 20 points for Denver. The Nuggets tied the series 1-1 and ended San Antonio's seven-game play-off winning streak in Denver.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points for the Spurs.

Murray, who missed his first eight shots, hit five consecutive shots in the fourth quarter, including two straight and a pair of free throws that gave Denver a 99-97 lead, their first advantage since 17-16. The Nuggets were ahead by three before Murray drained two three-pointers to make it 110-101.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points on 15-for-22 shooting from the field, and Toronto defeated visiting Orlando 111-82 to even their first-round Eastern Conference play-off series at one game apiece.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed. Kyle Lowry contributed 22 points and seven assists for Toronto while Serge Ibaka chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points for the Magic, who split the regular-season series 2-2 with the Raptors. Terrence Ross added 15 points for Orlando while Evan Fournier scored 10 points.

Elsewhere, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 62 points as Portland swept to a 114-94 victory over visiting Oklahoma City.

McCollum scored 33 points and Lillard added 29 as the Trail Blazers seized a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference play-off series. Maurice Harkless chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds for Portland, who led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul George tallied 27 points with eight rebounds for the Thunder, who led by as many as 10 points in the first half. Russell Westbrook collected 14 points, 11 assists and nine boards for Oklahoma City but shot only 5 of 20 from the field.