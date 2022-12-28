NBA: Dazzling Doncic's historic triple-double carries Mavs past Knicks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scores near the end of the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at American Airlines Centre. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES – A beer was indeed what Luka Doncic needed, and deserved, after the Dallas star rewrote the National Basketball Association (NBA) record book on Tuesday with a stunning 60-point triple-double, carrying the Mavericks to a wild 126-121 overtime home victory over the New York Knicks.

The Slovenian guard added 21 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with a triple-double featuring at least 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

He was also just the second player, after James Harden, to score 60 points in a triple-double, with Harden scoring 60 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a game for Houston in 2018.

“He’s special,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of his star man, who also had two steals and a blocked shot in the contest.

“For a player to do something that’s never been done before – it’s hard to do. There’s been some great players before him.”

Doncic posted his career-high in rebounds and notched his seventh triple-double of the season to help Dallas rally for the win to improve to 19-16 in the Western Conference.

The Knicks, led by 33 points from Quentin Grimes, were up by nine with 33.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Dallas out-scored them 12-3 to close the period.

Doncic tied it up with one second remaining, coming up with the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and rising through a crowd of players to drain a game-tying jump shot.

“I think it was just kind of lucky,” the 23-year-old said. “I just threw it up.”

He scored seven of the Mavericks’ 11 points in overtime as they sealed the win, and departed the court to a massive ovation from the Dallas crowd.

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said as he was corralled for an on-court television interview. “I need a recovery beer.”

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers, who had lost four straight since star Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury, got a much needed win in Orlando.

LeBron James scored 28 points, Thomas Bryant added 21 and Russell Westbrook delivered a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

“You can’t replace Anthony Davis, we know that,” Westbrook said in an on-court post-game interview.

“As a team collectively we have to make sure we come together, play the right way and try to get some wins – try to hold it down until he comes back.”

The Golden State Warriors survived a cold shooting night from three-point range to edge the Charlotte Hornets 110-105 in San Francisco, thanks to Klay Thompson’s game-high 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga hitting three key late hoops.

Playing once again without injured stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors improved their league-best home record to 14-2 despite watching an 18-point lead disappear.

The Phoenix Suns sprung a surprise in Memphis, beating the Grizzlies 125-108.

Phoenix reserve guard Duane Washington scored a career-high 26 points to lead eight Suns players in double figures.

The Denver Nuggets, led by Michael Porter’s 30 points, rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Kings 113-106 in Sacramento.

Jamal Murray added 25 points and NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 20 with nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Nuggets. AFP, REUTERS

