NBA: Day of shocks as top-seeded Suns, defending champs Bucks both eliminated

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Luka Doncic scored 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks completed a stunning upset of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a jaw-dropping game seven rout in Arizona on Sunday (May 15).

Slovenian star Doncic was in magnificent form as the Mavericks romped to a 123-90 victory at Phoenix's Footprint Center to clinch the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series 4-3.

Meanwhile in the East, Grant Williams scored 27 points as the Boston Celtics eliminated the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks with a 109-81 game seven victory in their NBA Eastern Conference series.

Celtics forward Williams produced a deadly display of scoring from three-point range at the TD Garden as Boston advanced to a conference finals showdown with the Miami Heat with a 4-3 series win.

Williams's red-hot shooting from beyond the arc was emblematic of Boston's superiority from the field as the Bucks missed a slew of wide open looks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points 20 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee.

Back in Phoenix, the Suns entered the playoffs as the best team in basketball, with a regular season record of 64 wins and only 18 defeats.

But a playoff campaign which seemed poised to see a repeat of last season's advance to the NBA Finals instead ended in disarray and catcalls from their own fans.

Doncic finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie gave valuable scoring support with 30 points, including five three-pointers.

Jalen Brunson also posted double figures with 24 points as Dallas advanced to a Western Conference finals showdown with the Golden State Warriors starting Wednesday.

"Amazing," Doncic said after the win. "I don't know what to say but this was amazing to win.

"Everybody played as hard as they can. We didn't have any days off. An incredible team win. I don't have nothing more to say," added Doncic, who is looking forward to facing Golden State.

"They're a championship team. It's going to be really tough again. I'm just really happy we got this win tonight.

"I'm going to enjoy this win tonight and then tomorrow I'll think about Golden State."