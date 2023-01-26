NBA: Damian Lillard pours in 60 as Blazers top Jazz

PORTLAND – It is no easy feat for a player to score 60 points in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game, but for Damian Lillard it was no big deal – he was just doing his job.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers guard scored a season-high 60 points and moved into sixth place on the all-time three-pointers list while propelling his team to a 134-124 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz.

“I think any time you score 60 points it’s special, but I think this one I just felt like it came pretty simple,” Lillard said on ESPN.

“I thought I played the game as it should’ve been played. I knew we needed to win so I came out with a mentality to attack and be aggressive, but it wasn’t like I just came out on fire. It wasn’t one of those games.”

Lillard made nine of 15 three-point attempts to raise his career total to 2,292 treys, passing Vince Carter (2,290) with his eighth make of the contest.

It was also his second 50-point outing of the season and 14th overall in regular-season play.

The 32-year-old was 21 of 29 overall from the field while falling one point shy of his career high, which he set against the Golden State Warriors on Jan 20, 2020 and hit once more in August 2020.

He reached 58 points with a layup with 2min 18sec left and sank two free throws to reach 60 with 1:37 remaining.

The guard then took aim at a career high, but his three-point attempt bounced off the rim with 29 seconds to go.

His 60 points tied Kobe Bryant’s final game on April 13, 2016, as the second most scored against the Jazz. George Gervin has the most with 63 for the San Antonio Spurs on April 9, 1978.

“That was incredible,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said of Lillard’s performance. “You don’t get to see that very often.”

Jerami Grant added 19 points, Anfernee Simons had 16 points and nine assists, and Jusuf Nurkic tallied 10 points for Portland, who won their second game in a row to improve to 23-25.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points, Collin Sexton added 19 and Jordan Clarkson had 18 for the Jazz (25-26), who are 3-3 in their past six games. Talen Horton-Tucker and Jarred Vanderbilt had 12 points apiece, Rudy Gay scored 11 and Malik Beasley added 10.

Portland shot 57.3 per cent from the field, including 17 of 36 (47.2 per cent) from three-point range. Lillard also had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.