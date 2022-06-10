NBA: Curry says he'll play Game 4 despite foot injury

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (centre) and Jordan Poole (right) go for the ball against Boston Celtics' Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III at the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
BOSTON (AFP) - Golden State star Stephen Curry was emphatic on Thursday (June 9) in confirming he'll play Game 4 of the NBA Finals, despite suffering a foot injury in the Warriors' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

"I'm going to play," Curry said at practice on Thursday. "That's all I know right now."

The Warriors trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series heading into Game 4 at Boston's TD Garden on Saturday morning (June 11, Singapore time).

Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with Boston on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory. He led the Warriors with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.

He said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March and he hadn't pursued any medical imaging tests on it.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that," Curry said.

"So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

Curry said his treatment so far had consisted of "about 10-and-a-half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket".

He said he knew right away that the injury was less severe than his earlier one.

"As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't," he said. "Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad.

"We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but (we'll) just see how it responds to that type of impact."

