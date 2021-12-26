NBA: Curry fuels Warriors' win over Suns, Antetokounmpo returns as Bucks pip Celtics

(AFP) - Stephen Curry scored 33 points to power Golden State to a 116-107 victory over Phoenix on Saturday (Dec 25) that moved the Warriors ahead of the Suns for best record in the NBA.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away to win a back-and-forth battle that featured 12 lead changes.

The Warriors arrived in Phoenix for the Christmas Day clash with three of their top four scorers - Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole - sidelined by Covid concerns.

Curry mostly filled the void, and for the first time in nine Christmas games scored more than 20 points - despite connecting on just 10 of 27 shots from the field, including five of 16 from three-point range.

"Next man up mentality, that's the only way we're going to win a game like this," Curry said, praising Porter's poise down the stretch.

"I'm proud of everybody, man, because not a lot of people picked us to win tonight," added Curry after the Warriors ended the Suns' 15-game home winning streak.

Chris Paul scored 21 points and handed out eight assists for Phoenix.

The surge of Covid cases around the league robbed the five-game Christmas Day slate of some star power, but there was still plenty of drama.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points in his return from Covid protocols, powering the NBA champion Bucks to a 117-113 comeback win over the coronavirus-depleted Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo, who had missed five games, scored 29 points in the second half as the Bucks rallied to deny a gutsy Celtics squad that had nine players unavailable because of Covid-19 concerns, and 10 unavailable counting Al Horford, who cleared protocols but was deemed not yet game fit.

With the minimum required eight players in uniform - after German guard Dennis Schroder was ruled out by Covid concerns earlier Saturday - the Celtics took it to the NBA champions early.

Behind 14 first-quarter points from Jaylen Brown, they raced to a 35-22 first-quarter lead.

Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 69 points for the Celtics, who led by as many as 19 and were up by 13 with 5:28 remaining.

Antetokounmpo's layup knotted the score at 111-111 with 1:29 to play.

Brown made two free throws to put Boston back on top, but Bucks reserve Wesley Matthews drained a three-pointer with 30.3 seconds remaining to put Milwaukee up by one - their first lead of the contest.

Boston wouldn't get the lead again as Milwaukee's Khris Middleton made three free throws and Brown missed a three-pointer in the final second.