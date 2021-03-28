NBA: Clippers run winning streak to five by beating 76ers

(REUTERS) - Kawhi Leonard returned to the line-up on Saturday (March 27) and finished with a team-high 28 points, and Paul George added 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the hosts Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-112.

Leonard, who missed a game with a foot injury, also had four rebounds and four assists, and Terance Mann scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as the Clippers won their fifth straight game and seventh in their last nine.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 29 points on 13 of 19 shooting, and added seven rebounds and six assists.

Danny Green hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points, followed by Shake Milton with 16.

Ben Simmons had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Philadelphia, who saw their four-game winning streak broken.

The Clippers dominated inside, played sticky defence and pushed the pace offensively.

They held a 12-0 advantage in fast-break points and a 54-40 edge in paint points.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers faced the Clippers for the first time since his departure last season.

Rivers led them to six play-off appearances and finished with a franchise-record 356 wins over his seven seasons.

The Sixers played without Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid, who has missed nine of the last 10 games and has not played since March 12 due to a left ankle sprain.

The Sixers are 7-3 without Embiid in that span.

Making matters worse for the Sixers, back-up centre Dwight Howard was ejected for a second game in a row with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter.

About two minutes later, Simmons fouled out.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-point lead about midway through the first quarter, but Leonard and Mann helped the Clippers reel in Philadelphia in the second quarter, and Los Angeles led by five points at the half.

The Clippers led by as many as 19 points with 8:10 left in the game and won going away.

"I think it was just being aggressive early," Mann said about his team's win.

"Guys got downhill and set the tempo right from the jump. That's what we've been doing the past five games, and we're just going to continue to play our basketball."

Marcus Morris also returned to the starting line-up and scored 13 points.

Ivica Zubac added seven rebounds, matching Howard for game-high honours.