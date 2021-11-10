NBA: Clippers fend off Trail Blazers for fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Paul George scored 24 points with nine rebounds and Reggie Jackson added 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-109 victory on Tuesday (Nov 9) over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Nicolas Batum had 22 points, making six of eight from three-point range, as the Clippers improved to 2-1 over the Trail Blazers this season. They have not lost since falling 111-92 at Portland on Oct 29.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points for the Blazers, while Norman Powell added 23 as Portland remained winless on the road this season in five tries. The Blazers, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, were playing the opener of a four-game road swing.

The Clippers led 99-90 with 6:45 remaining before the Blazers pulled within 101-97 with 5:15 to go on a basket inside by C.J. McCollum. Portland then cut their deficit to 103-100 on a 3-pointer from Jusuf Nurkic with 3:39 to play.

The Clippers responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a three-point play from George to take a 111-100 lead with 1:22 remaining. Batum added a 3-pointer in the run with 2:51 remaining.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-109 win over hosts the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grayson Allen added 25 points and Bobby Portis contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Tyrese Maxey led the depleted Sixers with 31 points, while Georges Niang added 21 and Shake Milton 20. Andre Drummond compiled his second double-double in as many nights with 17 points and 20 rebounds.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to lead five Utah players in double digits en route to a 110-98 home win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Utah's defence, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, also had a big night, holding the Hawks to just 18 points in the fourth quarter and to 43.5 per cent shooting overall. The Jazz also held Kevin Huerter and Trae Young scoreless in the final quarter after they scored 28 and 27 points, respectively, in the first 36 minutes.