NBA: Clippers complete 5-1 home run with win over Spurs

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Paul George scored 34 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 5-1 homestand on Tuesday (Nov 17) with a 106-92 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Rookie Brandon Boston Jr scored a career-high 13 points as the Clippers rebounded from their only loss of the month, 100-90 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for the Clippers on Tuesday as Los Angeles had a 52-40 overall rebounding advantage over the smaller Spurs. San Antonio shot just five of 22 (22.7 per cent) from three-point range.

Dejounte Murray tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Spurs lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last eight. Murray was coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a loss at the Lakers on Sunday.

Derrick White added 19 points for San Antonio on Tuesday, while Thaddeus Young and Keldon Johnson added 10 points each.

With the game tied 69-all and 5min 49sec remaining in the third quarter, the Clippers went on a 14-2 run to take an 83-71 advantage into the final period.

Jackson scored seven of Los Angeles' final nine points in the run.

The Clippers pushed the advantage to 91-73 with 8:55 remaining after a basket by Bledsoe. The Spurs got as close as nine points twice in the final 5:15, including 99-90 with 2:01 remaining, before the Clippers put the game away.

Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who fell to 2-6 on the road. Devin Vassell scored just two points for San Antonio after he had averaged 18 over the three previous games.

George delivered his fifth game of at least 30 points this season.

The Clippers were playing without Terance Mann, who tweaked his left ankle Sunday against the Bulls.

In Salt Lake City, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert logged his 11th double-double of the young season and the Utah Jazz snapped out of a mini-funk by dominating the Philadelphia 76ers in a 120-85 victory.

Gobert took advantage of the Sixers being without Joel Embiid, who has missed five consecutive games - all losses - because of Covid-19 protocols.

The Jazz centre scored 15 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots while helping Utah win for just the second time in six games. He spearheaded a Jazz defence that limited Philadelphia to 36.7 per cent shooting.

Bogdanovic hit nine of 12 shots overall and five of seven from three-point range to lead a Utah offence that made 51.7 per cent of their field-goal attempts and earned their largest margin of victory this season.

Four other Utah players reached double digits: Jordan Clarkson (20 points with four three-pointers), Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell (13 apiece) and Hassan Whiteside (10).

Shake Milton scored 18 points and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for the Sixers, who have lost five in a row after reeling off a six-game winning streak. This was the second stop on a five-game road trip for Philadelphia.