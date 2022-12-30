NBA: Celtics end homestand on winning note, knock off Clippers

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics are red-hot this season, and are sitting comfortably at the top of the National Basketball Association (NBA) standings.

But complacency has not set in, with the team insisting that they had not forgotten about bad results, specifically when they suffered their worst loss of the campaign, 113-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in December.

On Thursday night, the Celtics made sure that chastening defeat did not happen again as they beat the Clippers 116-110 in Boston, thanks to 29 points apiece from their star players Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said on ESPN, referring to that loss on Dec 12 in which Boston were held to under 100 points for the first time in 2022.

“Those guys beat us up pretty bad in LA. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a win.”

The Celtics improved to 26-10 and are leading the Brooklyn Nets (23-12), who are on a 10-game winning streak, in the Eastern Conference.

“None of us enjoyed what happened in LA,” said assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, taking the place of interim coach Joe Mazzulla while he recovers from a corneal abrasion.

“We’re all very prideful. So I knew they were going to come back and have an edge to them.”

Brown scored 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics close out their fourth straight win, while Tatum grabbed 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season.

Marcus Smart had 17 points, nine assists and two steals, while Derrick White added 15 points and Robert Williams III 12 for Boston.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles (21-16) with 26 points to go with eight rebounds, and Paul George had 24 points and six assists for the Clippers, who had five players score in double figures.

Twice in the game, Brown pulled the Celtics clear of the Clippers with runs of seven straight points.

With Boston just three up with 33 seconds remaining, White produced a superb block to deny George’s layup and the Celtics kept a firm grip on the game from that point.

“We bounced back well and now we have got four tough games on the road and we have to find a way to get wins,” said White, reflecting on closing out their seven-game homestand and the New Year’s Day trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are second in the West.