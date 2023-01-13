NBA: Celtics battle past Nets in battle of East's top teams

NEW YORK – Another night, another victory for the Boston Celtics, who believe they are hard to stop at the moment as they won their fifth straight National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Thursday.

The league leaders clawed out a 109-98 triumph in Brooklyn, pulling away late to boost their NBA-best record of 31-12 and widen the distance over the Nets (27-14) atop the Eastern Conference.

“We get out and run, it’s hard for people to stop it,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said.

“We were able to get back in transition on the defensive end and set our defence.”

Boston star Jayson Tatum endured a tough seven-for-22 shooting night on the way to 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Smart and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points apiece for the Celtics, who learnt shortly before the contest that Jaylen Brown – coming off a 41-point performance in the win over New Orleans on Wednesday – would be sidelined with a right adductor muscle strain.

The Nets, meanwhile, were playing their first game since superstar Kevin Durant limped out of a win over Miami with a sprained right knee ligament, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Brooklyn, led by 24 points from Kyrie Irving, coped admirably through the first three quarters, leading the back-and-forth battle by as many as nine points in the first half and by as many as five in the third quarter before Boston pulled away.

The Celtics connected on 10 of 25 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and clamped down defensively, holding the Nets to 16 points in the period on six-of-19 shooting.

“We played against a really good team,” Smart added.

“Obviously, they were depleted as well, but, you know, that’s still a good team over there with great players. It was just coming in and holding our own and just trying to make everything as tough as possible for them.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazulla said before the game he did not know how long Brown would be out, but hoped it would be not more than a couple of weeks.

“Keep going,” Smart said of what Boston would have to do in the meantime. “Next man up.”

The Nets remained half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (27-15), who fell to the Heat 102-108 in Miami.