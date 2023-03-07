NBA: Cavs sink Celtics in overtime, Sixers roll on

CLEVELAND – Sometimes, it is not the star players who are in the spotlight, but someone who has been watching intently on the sidelines and then coming on to make a crucial difference.

On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell poured in 40 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers sent the Boston Celtics spinning to a third straight National Basketball Association (NBA) defeat in a heavyweight clash of the Eastern Conference rivals, but teammate Lamar Stevens stole the show.

After being left on the bench throughout three quarters of the game won 118-114 in overtime by the Cavs, the forward started the fourth and racked up eight points, an assist and eight rebounds that included six big offensive boards.

“There is no way we win that game without Lamar,” said Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

“He changed the tone, the physicality, the effort.

“When we have our conversations with guys, we talk to them about who we need them to be – and Lamar is a dog.

“He is willing to scrap, he’s willing to fight, he’s not afraid of the moment. He hit the big three, then he drives down the lane with the physical finish, and every time we needed an extra possession he went and got it.

“I can’t say enough of how proud I am of him, and how deserving he is of a ton of credit for us winning this game tonight.”

A depleted Boston missing stars Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III went into Monday’s game in Cleveland desperate for victory after consecutive defeats to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

But their hopes of snapping out of their mini-slump ran into a red-hot performance from Mitchell, who nervelessly drained two free throws with 5.8 seconds on the clock in the fourth to tie the game at 109-109.

Boston, however, had a golden chance to win it at the death, sweeping up the court and winning two free throws after Stevens fouled Grant Williams at the basket.

Williams, though, fluffed both of his free throws, allowing Cleveland to take the game into overtime and pull away for victory.

Mitchell could be seen exchanging words with Williams before the Boston player prepared to take his free throws, and the Cavs star admitted later he was “trying to mess with him mentally”.

“I wanted to find a way to get in his head a little bit,” he said.