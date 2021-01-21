NBA: Cavaliers' OT win spoils debut of Nets' Big Three

CLEVELAND (REUTERS) - Collin Sexton hit the game-tying three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime period and scored 15 of his career-high 42 points in the second overtime as the Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets for a 147-135 victory in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday (Jan 20).

Sexton gave Cleveland the lead for good at 128-127 on a free throw early in the second overtime. He then went on a binge that allowed the hosts to win comfortably.

His second three-pointer of the final overtime made it 134-127 with three minutes left, and his final trey hiked the lead to 142-131 with 89 seconds left.

Sexton surpassed his previous career high of 41 set on March 4, 2020 against Boston by scoring 31 points after half-time. He shot 16 of 29 from the field overall after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury.

Thanks largely to his efforts, Cleveland overcame big nights in the debut of Brooklyn's star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who each played the final 18-plus minutes.

Durant led the Nets with 38 points but missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in the first overtime after Brooklyn blew a five-point lead in the final 1min 53sec. He also put up 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Irving added 37 points in his first game back from a two-week absence due to personal reasons along with health and safety protocols. Harden posted his second triple-double in three games as a Net with 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The trio all played more than 48 minutes and combined for 28 points in the fourth quarter when the Nets overcame a 13-point deficit.

In Indianapolis, Kristaps Porzingis collected 27 points and 13 rebounds while Trey Burke added 22 points off the bench to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the 76ers past the Boston Celtics 117-109.

In Minneapolis, Cole Anthony's three-pointer at the buzzer capped an Orlando Magic rally in their 97-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Atlanta, Clint Capela scored a season-high 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds to help the Hawks erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 123-115 in overtime.

In Tampa, Kendrick Nunn scored a season-best 28 points off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds and the visiting Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-102 at their temporary home in Florida.