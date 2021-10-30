NBA: Carmelo Anthony's late 3-point heroics lift Lakers over Cavs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to shoot 6-for-8 from behind the three-point arc and finish with 24 points, and he ignited a decisive fourth-quarter scoring run that powered the host Los Angeles Lakers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101 on Friday (Oct 29).

Anthony connected on three 3-pointers during a game-ending, 23-10 Lakers run that spanned almost eight minutes. He bookended a 15-2 stretch amid that same spell with a pair from long range.

After giving up a 15-3 Lakers run to close the third quarter trailing by three points, Cleveland battled back. Darius Garland (18 points) sank a trey to give the Cavaliers a 91-90 lead, but Anthony answered from long range on the next possession.

The Lakers scored 10 unanswered including that basket, taking a lead they never relinquished.

LeBron James led all scorers with 26 points despite shooting 1-of-10 from three-point range. He also dished a team-high eight assists, half of which came during the concluding run.

Two of James' late assists set up Anthony for successful three-point attempts.

James also initiated a crucial sequence with about five minutes remaining, throwing cross-court out of a double-team to Kent Bazemore, who quickly rotated to a wide-open Avery Bradley for a three-pointer.

Bradley's bucket pushed the Lakers' lead to nine points and forced a Cavaliers timeout.

Cleveland came into Friday's contest a winner of three straight, holding all three opponents to fewer than 100 points. The Cavaliers built a double-digit lead in the second quarter but gave up 25 points in a little more than nine minutes to close out the period.

They held the Los Angeles Clippers to fewer than 25 for the entirety of three of the four quarters in a win Wednesday night.

Rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with a career-high 23 points. Ricky Rubio added 18 points off the bench, and Lauri Markkanen added 17 points. Garland dished a game-high 11 assists.

Over in New York, James Harden totaled a season-high 29 points and added eight assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets overcame a sluggish start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Harden produced his most effective game this season two nights after admitting that he was still working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in June during the playoffs.

Kevin Durant added 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who shot 44.7 percent from the floor but missed 20 of 26 three-point tries.

The Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 21 points to become the 48th player in NBA history and seventh active player to reach the 20,000-point mark. Indiana reserve Torrey Craig scored a career-high 28 points, and rookie Chris Duarte added 19.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic scored seven of his 11 points in a 21-3, third-quarter flurry as the hosts held Dallas to its lowest point total since March 2017 with a 106-75 victory.

Jokic added 16 rebounds and eight assists, and Will Barton led five Nuggets in double figures with 17 points. Denver ended a two-game skid while snapping the Mavericks' three-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic had a team-high 16 points for Dallas, which was limited to its fewest points since a 116-74 loss at Philadelphia five seasons ago.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 17 rebounds as hosts Portland rolled over Los Angeles Clippers 111-92, avenging a 30-point defeat earlier in the week.

CJ McCollum had 14 points as the Trail Blazers won consecutive games for the first time this season. Lillard hit 5 of 7 from three-point range.

Paul George had 42 points for the Clippers, who made each of their first six three-point attempts before struggling from beyond the arc the rest of the way.

Luke Kennard had 16 points for Los Angeles.



LA Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (5) plays during the game against Portland Trial Blazers at Moda Center in Oregon on Oct 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Rookie Scottie Barnes scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Toronto held on to defeat visiting Orlando 110-109 for the ninth straight time.

The Magic trailed by 12 points with two minutes remaining but scored the game's last 11 points. Orlando had a shot to win at win in the final second, but Cole Anthony misfired on a long attempt.

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. each added 19 points for the Raptors. Anthony scored 24 points for the Magic, who have lost five of six.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 26 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, leading Miami Heat past Charlotte 114-99.

The Heat, who won their third straight game and improved to 3-0 at home, also got 10 rebounds and five assists from Butler. Tyler Herro scored 26 points off the bench and tied a game high with six assists.



Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays during the game against Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena in Florida on Oct 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Hornets got 23 points from Gordon Hayward and 22 from Miles Bridges.

De'Aaron Fox had 23 points to lead five Sacramento scorers in double figures during a 113-109 win at New Orleans.

Richaun Holmes scored 21 points, former Pelican Buddy Hield had 20 off the bench, and Harrison Barnes added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings.

Jonas Valanciunas had his fourth consecutive double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points.