NBA: Carmelo Anthony joins Houston Rockets, his fourth NBA team in 13 months

HOUSTON (AFP) - Carmelo Anthony, who is coming off the lowest scoring season of his career, signed a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets on Monday (Aug 13).

The deal is worth a reported US$2.4 million (S$3.3 million) and means the former all-star forward will be joining his fourth National Basketball Association (NBA) team in just over a year.

The Rockets announced the move by posting a photo on Twitter of Anthony signing the contract.

The 34-year-old Anthony averaged a career low 16.2 points in 78 games last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was traded from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month before the Hawks released him.

Anthony joins a team led by MVP (Most Valuable Player) James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul and is expected to play a bench role for the Rockets.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft has averaged 24.1 points and three assists in a 15-year career that also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.

A 10-time all-star, Anthony has won three Olympic gold medals with the United States. He is USA Basketball's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.