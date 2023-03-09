NBA: Bulls gore Nuggets, Suns roll Thunder

DENVER – As the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics battle for supremacy at the top of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Eastern Conference, things are calmer in the West with the Denver Nuggets way ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday, however, Zach LaVine poured in 29 points as the Chicago Bulls ended the Nuggets’ eight-game home unbeaten streak with a 117-96 victory in Colorado.

“You just try to make it tough for them,” the guard said.

“Obviously, (Nikola) Jokic is a two-time MVP. If we’re letting him shoot pull-up threes, he can make them.”

Bulls forward Patrick Williams, who had 18 points, added: “We’ve got a stretch of games that we need to win to get to where we want.

“I think it was good to kind of show ourselves that, but also show other teams that we’re here.”

The Bulls (30-36), who are languishing just outside the play-in places in 11th place in the East, took control with a 36-point third quarter to upset the runaway Western Conference leaders.

The Nuggets have been near-invincible in Denver this season, with a league-best 30-4 home record and were unbeaten in eight at their Ball Arena fortress before Wednesday.

But a gutsy Chicago performance ended with Denver (46-20) on the wrong end of a rare blowout as LaVine finished with 29 points from 12-of-18 shooting and Nikola Vucevic added 25 points with 14 rebounds.

Denver’s reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic was held to 18 points.

“One game doesn’t mean we’re a bad team, but I think we have weaknesses like every team has weaknesses,” he said.

In other games, Phoenix shrugged off the late injury absence of Kevin Durant – who had been due to make his home debut – to trounce the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101.

Suns fans had been eager to get their first glimpse of Durant at their home venue since his blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets in February.

But the 34-year-old superstar was ruled out shortly before tip-off after rolling an ankle as he attempted a layup during the warm-up.