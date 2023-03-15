NBA: Bucks seal play-off berth, Nuggets fall again

PHOENIX – The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to clinch a National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off place on Tuesday after holding off a late rally from the Phoenix Suns to complete a 116-104 road victory in Arizona.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks brought up their 50th win of the regular season to cement their grip on first place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Coach Mike Budenholzer praised his team for their good work, but also insisted they must not get ahead of themselves.

“We just mentioned it in the locker room, to appreciate this. Making the play-offs in this league is hard. You should never take anything for granted. Sometimes I forget about celebrating,” he said.

“We have a special team... our focus, our effort and our desire to just keep getting better, and also I need to get better.”

Antetokounmpo was backed by 21 points from Brook Lopez while three other Milwaukee players finished in double figures.

“We just have a good balance on our team,” said Jrue Holiday, who had 12 points.

”At any given moment, somebody can explode.”

The Bucks now lead the Eastern Conference by three games from Boston with a 50-19 record as the regular season enters its final stretch.

But it needed a late burst of scoring by Milwaukee to make sure of victory, the Bucks stitching together a 24-9 run in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter to pull clear after the Suns had edged into a 95-92 lead with 8min 47sec remaining.

Devin Booker led the Suns scorers with 30 points while Deandre Ayton finished with 16 points for the hosts.

At the top of the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets slumped to a fourth straight defeat as Fred VanVleet kept the Toronto Raptors’ play-off hopes alive with a virtuoso display in a 125-110 home victory.

Toronto point guard VanVleet finished with 36 points, including eight three-pointers, with seven assists and three steals to give the Raptors (33-36) a crucial win as they aim to remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.

They went on the front foot from the outset, pouring in a franchise record 49 points in a remarkable first quarter to leave conference leaders Denver (46-23) shellshocked.