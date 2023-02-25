NBA: Bucks push win streak to 13 despite Giannis injury

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play every minute of every single National Basketball Association (NBA) game, so it was telling when he signalled that he could not shoulder on any longer after suffering an injury on Friday night.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks shook off the first-quarter exit of their superstar to beat the Miami Heat 128-99 at home and push their winning streak to 13 games.

Antetokounmpo, who started despite concern over a wrist injury he suffered in the Bucks’ final game before the All-Star break, departed late in the first quarter with a right knee injury.

It was a major concern for the team but Milwaukee, who out-scored the Heat 42-32 in the opening period to seize control, did not miss a beat as Jrue Holiday scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures.

“Sometimes you have to stop him from himself, being able to calm down and maybe even not play a couple of games, knowing that we’re No. 2 (in the East), knowing that we’re all right,” said Holiday of Antetokounmpo.

“I know he doesn’t like it. He tries to play every single game, which I completely understand. I feel like I’m the same way.”

Bobby Portis, back after an 11-game injury absence, added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks (42-17), who are just behind the Boston Celtics (43-17) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought it was really excellent, the whole group had a good focus coming out of the break, both ends of the court, pushing themselves to be their best,” Mike Budenholzer said.

The Bucks coach, who had to call a timeout when Antetokounmpo indicated he was hurt to get his star out of the game, said he did not see when the injury occurred.

“I haven’t gotten the full breakdown, but I’m pretty sure that either on a drive or a screen or something like that, that he knocked knees with somebody and just wasn’t able to return,” he said, adding that he had no immediate information on the severity of the injury.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points. Bam Adebayo added 18 and Tyler Herro had 14. But Miami connected on just nine of their 40 three-point attempts.

The Bucks made 19 three-pointers on the way to their biggest margin of victory this season.

“It didn’t slow them down one bit when Giannis went out,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“They just put it in overdrive.”