NBA: Bucks end skid, beat Lakers in Andre Drummond's brief debut

(REUTERS) - The Milwaukee Bucks ended a three-game losing streak, getting a game-high 28 points from Los Angeles-area native Jrue Holiday while defeating the host Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 on Wednesday (March 31).

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists, and Holiday also chipped in eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks.

The Lakers lost in Andre Drummond's abbreviated team debut. The newly acquired big man scored four points, one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes before exiting due to a right big toe contusion.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 19 points. He was followed by Dennis Schroder (17 points, with eight assists), Kyle Kuzma (16 points, seven rebounds) and Markieff Morris (15 points).

Giannis Antetokounmpo and brother and teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo were joined on the floor at the end of the game by the Lakers' Kostas Antetokounmpo, becoming just the second trio of brothers to appear in the same game in NBA history.

The Lakers led 30-24 after the first quarter, but Middleton scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Bucks jumped to a 57-49 halftime lead and never trailed again.

Milwaukee held a 44-38 advantage in paint points and forced 22 Los Angeles turnovers, leading to 27 points by the Bucks.

Drummond started in place of Marc Gasol, who got his first time on the floor at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Drummond did not start the second half. After entering the game at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter, Drummond subbed himself out a minute and a half later, limping back to the locker room with his right shoe off.

The Lakers announced that X-rays on the toe injury were negative, but Drummond did not return to the game.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James for a seventh game this season, including the past six, as he works to return from a right high ankle sprain.

Along with James, L.A.'s other superstar, Anthony Davis, missed his 20th game in a row because of a right calf strain. Both remain out indefinitely.

The loss completed a 2-2 homestand for Lakers, who will head out for a seven-game road trip that begins Friday night in Sacramento. The Bucks play at Portland on Friday.