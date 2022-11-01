NBA: Bucks edge Pistons to remain unbeaten

LOS ANGELES – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, Jrue Holiday hit a tie-breaking three-pointer in the final minute and the hosts Milwaukee Bucks remained the National Basketball Association’s only unbeaten team by downing the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday.

Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Bucks defeated their Central Division rival for the 14th time in the last 15 regular-season meetings.

“He’s just a magician with it, man, the type of step-backs he does,” said Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis on Holiday’s step-back jumper for his final-minute trey.

Brook Lopez supplied 24 points and nine rebounds, while Bobby Portis added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

Cade Cunningham’s 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds led the Pistons, who were playing the tail end of a back-to-back.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points, Jaden Ivy tossed in 19, Hamidou Diallo chipped in 13 and Isaiah Stewart added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit.

The Pistons’ starting line-up had only one player (the 33-year-old Bogdanovic) older than 23, while five of the Bucks’ starters were at least 27.

“A lot of talented guys there learning how to play, but they’ve been learning quickly and getting a lot better,” Lopez said on ESPN of his opponents. “They’re definitely better than their record.”

Milwaukee maintained a double-digit advantage most of the second quarter before an 8-3 Pistons spurt pulled them within 60-52 by half-time.

Detroit continued to cut the Bucks’ lead in the second half, to 62-61.

Antetokounmpo then went on a personal 8-0 run to help the Bucks pull away. But the Pistons did not give up and fought back.

Towards the end, Antetokounmpo then made a fadeaway jumper with 2min 7sec to go for a 105-101 advantage. Ivey answered with a pair of free throws.

After the Bucks failed to score on their next possession, Stewart tied it with a layup.

Holiday responded with a three-pointer from the wing. Cunningham missed an elbow jumper but Antetokounmpo committed a turnover. Cunningham then missed a long three-point try and Lopez made two free throws to clinch Milwaukee’s victory.

“Great players make great plays,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Holiday made a great shot.”

Elsewhere, Paul George made a contested 15-foot baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 95-93 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday night.

George had 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the Clippers, who scored the game’s final seven points to break a four-game losing streak. Los Angeles never led in the fourth quarter until George sank his tiebreaking basket in the final seconds. REUTERS