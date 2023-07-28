NBA: Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James thanked fans for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who was released from hospital on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team.

The 18-year-old son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where he was placed in intensive care.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre said in a statement on Thursday that James had been discharged and was back home resting with his family.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Dr Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

“Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.”

Earlier on Thursday LeBron James posted a thank you to fans for their support on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” posted James on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.

“Everyone doing great.

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”