NBA booster mandate for those who meet players

LOS ANGELES • Media and other people who have contact with teams and players on game day are now under a new mandate from the National Basketball Association (NBA) to receive the Covid-19 booster shot by Jan 5.

In a memo to NBA executives and the league board of governors on Wednesday, senior vice-president for player matters David Weiss outlined the updated protocol. It applies to people eligible to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as defined by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The order covers "league staff and vendors who in their official capacities interact in person with any player" within 4.5 metres, including referees, league operations, player development, team and player marketing, communications and photographers.

Teams were informed to monitor the process and report issues directly to the league by Jan 7.

The shift follows comments from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday in an interview with ESPN during which he said data and medical advisers collectively point to very low virus transmission in persons with three doses - two mRNA shots and the booster.

Silver said those with three doses are not "shedding the virus" based on gene testing the league has reviewed after positive tests.

He added that 97 per cent of players have been vaccinated and 65 per cent have had a booster dose. But he is not pushing for mandatory vaccinations as of now and will instead focus on getting the numbers of the "highly effective" boosters for the vaccinated higher.

The memo said the decision was made "based on discussions with the NBA's infectious disease and other medical experts, CDC guidance, and initial data showing substantially reduced protection from the Omicron variant absent a booster".

A nationwide spike in Covid-19 cases has hit the NBA hard this month after only 17 positives in October and November combined.

More than 115 positive tests were recorded among players in the first 21 days of the month.

Silver said games would be played as planned unless roster size dictates postponement, as was the case with games on Wednesday (Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors) and yesterday (Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets).

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE