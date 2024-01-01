NBA-best Boston Celtics rout Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs for sixth win in a row

WASHINGTON – Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 to lead the “championship calibre” Boston Celtics over San Antonio 134-101 on Dec 31, stretching their winning streak to six games.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has won five National Basketball Association titles, said of the Celtics: “They are a championship-calibre team, that’s what they are out there for, that’s their goal, and they proved it once again.

“Joe (Mazzulla) does a great job with them. They’ve got good talent, obviously, All-Star talent; and they’ve got the grit. They’ve got the execution and getting better all the time.”

Boston have not won an NBA title since 2008, but reached the Finals in 2022. Said Spurs’ young star centre Victor Wembanyama: “I can feel that compared to the past years, they have something extra this year.”

Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the NBA-best Celtics, who improved to 26-6.

Boston also got 17 points from Derrick White, who spent five seasons with San Antonio before joining the Celtics in a 2022 trade. He heard chants of “White’s an All-Star” from the Texas fans.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the fans here, great memories here,” White said. “I’m just thankful.”

Boston outscored the Spurs 40-23 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

“Just had that mindset of third quarter is important and coming out ready to go,” White said. “We finished the first half well and kept it going from there.”

Tatum made 10-of-17 shots from the floor, five-of-10 from three-point range, while Brown went nine-of-13 from the floor, hitting both three-point attempts, and four-of-six from the free-throw line.

French 19-year-old rookie Wembanyama, the 2.24m top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the host Spurs, who fell to 5-27. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points.

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Thunder to a 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets for a fourth consecutive triumph.

He said: “We’ve gotten a lot better. We’ve put in a lot of work. I expect us to get better. I’m not surprised. We’ve got to keep going and keep getting better.”

The Canadian guard hit seven-of-15 from the floor and all nine free throws to pace five starters scoring in double figures for the Thunder, who at 22-9 pulled two games back of Western Conference leaders the Minnesota Timberwolves.