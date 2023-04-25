NBA bans Atlanta's Murray one game for referee abuse

NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was suspended one game without pay by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday after clashing with a referee following his team’s Game 4 loss to Boston.

The incident took place at the end of Boston’s 129-121 victory in Atlanta, which gave the Celtics a 3-1 edge in their best-of-seven opening round NBA play-off series.

Murray was suspended for making inappropriate contact with a referee and verbal abuse. He will serve his suspension on Tuesday when the Hawks visit Boston in a must-win Game 5.

Video showed Murray making contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis and later showed Murray yelling at someone.

The league investigated the incident, with NBA rules stipulating that any intentional contact with a referee brings an automatic one-game suspension.

Murray averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Hawks this season and against the Celtics is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals a game for the Hawks. AFP