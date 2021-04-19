NBA: Bam Adebayo hits buzzer-beater as Heat top Nets

(REUTERS) - Bam Adebayo's step-back jumper from the baseline at the buzzer lifted the Miami Heat to a 109-107 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at home against the Brooklyn Nets in a clash of short-handed teams on Sunday (April 18) afternoon.

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak despite playing without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points and made seven of 12 three-pointers to lead the Nets, who lost Kevin Durant early to injury and were already without James Harden (hamstring).

Durant scored the Nets' first eight points before exiting the game with 7 minutes and 57 seconds left in the first quarter with what was diagnosed as a left thigh contusion.

Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Dewayne Dedmon totalled 10 points and 10 rebounds off Miami's bench.

Kendrick Nunn made five of the Heat's 16 triples and finished with 17 points while Trevor Ariza had 15 points and nine rebounds.