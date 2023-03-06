NBA: Davis spoils Curry's return to Warriors, Durant dazzles as Suns down Mavericks

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant produced a 37-point masterpiece as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks while Stephen Curry’s return from injury was not enough to prevent Golden State falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday.

A packed slate of NBA games featured two heavyweight fixtures in the Western Conference, with Durant going up against former Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving as the Suns traveled to Dallas where they claimed a nail-biting 130-126 victory.

In Los Angeles meanwhile, Curry’s return was a further boost to the in-form Warriors but it was the Lakers who claimed a precious 113-105 win to keep their playoff hopes on track.

Phoenix’s clash with Dallas lived up to the hype, with 13 lead changes in a contest that went down to the wire.

Durant, traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster move from the Nets last month, delivered a signature clutch performance to guide the Suns to victory.

The 34-year-old scored the go-ahead basket with less than 12 seconds remaining before adding two late free throws to ice the game.

Durant received support from Devin Booker, who added 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Chris Paul added 11 points.

“We dug down deep,” Durant said. “Just tried to do my best and finish the shot. Guys were moving the ball all night – it was a good win.”

Durant meanwhile said he had not been distracted by playing against former Nets teammate Irving.

“I’ve played more of my career against him than with him so it didn’t feel any different,” Durant said. “We just want to keep building.”

Dallas star Luka Doncic meanwhile finished with 34 points for with Irving contributing 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 21 off the bench.

Tempers flared in the dying seconds with Doncic and Booker going nose-to-nose after the Slovenian squandered a relatively straightforward chance to tie the game with six seconds remaining.

Doncic confronted Booker after the Phoenix star appeared to taunt the Dallas talisman, triggering a confrontation between players from both teams.

“It’s a competitive game. It’s all good,” Doncic said of his spat with Booker.

“Next time, just don’t wait until there’s three seconds left to talk.”