NBA: Antetokounmpo’s season-high points cannot stop Cavs beating Bucks

CLEVELAND – It was third time lucky for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and there was no better way to show that they belong among the top teams than a morale-boosting win over the 2021 National Basketball Association champions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 45 points and grabbed 14 rebounds but could not stop his Eastern Conference leading Bucks from falling to a 114-106 defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs’ home court.

Cleveland had lost their previous two meetings with the Bucks this season but with Donovan Mitchell scoring 36 points they delivered a strong fourth quarter to ensure victory.

“The Cavs are very, very dangerous,” Antetokounmpo said.

“They have great players and a great system. I don’t see any reason for them not to get into the play-offs and have a good run – not against us, though.

“I was just trying to be aggressive tonight. When I’m aggressive, I know I can make the right play. I was just trying to do anything to spark the team.”

Mitchell was 15 of 16 at the free throw line, including nine of nine in the fourth, but was also ably supported by 23 points from Darius Garland and 19 points from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers are 16-2 on home court, the best record in the NBA, while they improved to 22-11 overall and are just behind the Bucks (22-9) and the Boston Celtics (22-10) in the East.

“We needed it,” said Allen. “We lost on their court twice and we needed to show them that we are here to play.”

Their two previous defeats saw the Cavs fade away in the third quarter but they managed to keep it going all the way on Wednesday.

“That gives us a lot of satisfaction, we didn’t let the third quarter stop us, we came out and attacked, defended and did it all,” Allen added.

Mitchell added: “They’re going to continue to fight. There’s no way they just roll over especially a team like this.

“When you go against a team that’s been together for this long, after the two games we had over there to come here and protect home court. That’s big time.”

A 15-0 run in the first quarter gave Cleveland a lead they never surrendered en route to their win.

Four different Cavaliers scored during their pivotal, early-game run, with the last points coming from Allen.