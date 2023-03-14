NBA: Antetokounmpo return sparks Bucks over Kings

LOS ANGELES – Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that it is a matter of time before the in-form Sacramento Kings can be contenders for the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star forward returned from injury with a vengeance, scoring 46 points to lead his team to a come-from-behind 133-124 road victory over the Kings.

He was asked afterwards what Sacramento will need to take that next step up.

“Time,” he said, as quoted by the Sacramento Bee newspaper.

“They’re playing great basketball... playing fast, creating open threes, finding open guys. They have a great big man (Domantas Sabonis) that can pass, that can score, that can rebound. He’s playing unbelievable.

“(They need) time. They’re having an unbelievable year and will make the play-offs, probably go deep into the play-offs. So, it’s a matter of time.

“They’re going to figure it out and be a very, very good team. But they need to go to the play-offs. They need to win a series, lose a series, play a Game 7, win on the road, and that’s going to give them experience. And they’re going to be a really, really good team in the future.”

A tense duel in Sacramento ended with tempers flaring as the Bucks’ Brook Lopez and Sacramento’s Trey Lyles clashed angrily in the closing seconds, sparking a mass melee and the ejection of both players.

Despite the incident, Lopez, who had 23 points, said that he had enjoyed the Bucks’ victory at the Golden 1 Centre, their eighth win in their last 10 games.

“It was a really fun environment to play in,” he said.

“Sacramento always has great fans, great team this year. You get the cowbells and everything like that and all stuff I remember. It was a really fun atmosphere.”

Antetokounmpo finished with 12 rebounds and four assists in addition to his 46 points as the Bucks found their scoring touch in the third and fourth quarters to pile up 80 second-half points.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player had missed the Bucks’ last three games, including last Saturday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

But his return to the line-up could not have been more timely against a Sacramento team who have emerged as the surprise package of the Western Conference, where they sit in third place on 40-27 behind the Denver Nuggets (46-22) and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-26).