NBA: Antetokounmpo powers Bucks to 128-111 win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES - Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks piled more road misery on National Basketball Association champions Golden State on Tuesday, thumping the Warriors 128-111.

The Warriors, coming off a convincing victory over the league-leading Boston Celtics in San Francisco, were hoping this trip would signal a reversal of their road fortunes.

Instead, they fell to 2-12 away from home, 14-14 overall, in a testy encounter between the last two NBA champions that saw the frustrated Warriors slapped with five technical fouls.

Three of those came in the first quarter, when Stephen Curry was furious at the lack of a foul call when he was shooting a three-pointer and head coach Steve Kerr continued the argument to earn a “T”.

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint,” Kerr said. “I felt like we were on the bad end of things to start the game. And then Steph Curry gets hit on the head on a three-point shot.”

“That needs to be called,” the coach added, noting that Curry’s unusual intense reaction was indication enough that a foul occurred.

“If Steph gets a technical, he definitely got fouled,” Kerr said.

Trailing by 14 points early in the second quarter, the Warriors pulled within six before the Bucks closed the first half on a 6-0 scoring run on the way to a 12-point half-time lead.

The third quarter brought no relief, the Bucks jumping to a 26-point lead midway through the period.

Milwaukee, led by 30 points and 12 rebounds from Antetokounmpo, out-scored the Warriors 48-30 in the paint and had 16 fast-break points to the Warriors’ seven.

They out-rebounded the Warriors 55-37 and with the game out of hand, Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters, no doubt hoping the rest will help when they tackle the Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Bobby Portis added 25 points off the bench and Khris Middleton added 20 points for Milwaukee, who improved to 20-7 and inched closer to Boston atop the Eastern Conference.