Basketball: Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks roll to 12th straight NBA win

CHICAGO – Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 12th straight National Basketball Association (NBA) victory with a 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks superstar left the game in Chicago in the second quarter, shortly after a heavy collision with a stanchion as he chased down a block.

An initial injury report from the team said that he had suffered a sprained right wrist.

The injury came in the final round of NBA regular-season fixtures before the All-Star weekend.

Antetokounmpo is due to captain the Eastern Conference line-up in Sunday’s All-Star Game against the LeBron James-led Western Conference on Sunday.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said in an interview with ESPN that the injury reports were “hopeful” and the X-ray was “clean”.

“We’ll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it,” he said, adding that he had “no idea” if Antetokounmpo would be fit to travel to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.

“He’s a guy that’s attacking the basket all the time.

“He’s fearless. He takes a lot of falls so you kind of learn to just expect him to always just bounce back up, and that’s what we’re hoping for from this one.”

A significant injury to Antetokounmpo would be another body blow to the mid-season NBA showpiece, which is already missing Golden State superstar Stephen Curry and the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant.

His injury took the shine off another polished performance by Milwaukee (41-17), who are second in the Eastern Conference behind leaders Boston who have a 42-17 record.

With the forward making an early exit, it was left to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez to provide the offensive thrust for the Bucks.

Lopez finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Jevon Carter impressed with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The defeat was another setback for Chicago, however.