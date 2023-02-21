NBA: All-Star MVP Tatum turns focus to Boston's title bid

SALT LAKE CITY – National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Jayson Tatum is turning his attention to the Boston Celtics’ bid for an NBA title after scoring an All-Star Game record 55 points.

Tatum made 22-of-31 shots from the floor, 10-of-18 from three-point range, and added 10 rebounds and six assists to spark Team Giannis over Team LeBron 184-175 on Sunday.

But with the showcase showdown behind him, the 24-year-old forward who is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists is now focused on sparking the NBA overall-leading Celtics to a crown.

“Now it’s go time,” Tatum said.

“We’ve got to have one common goal and that’s to win a championship. This was a good break for us mentally and physically, but it’s time to get back to work.”

Tatum, in his sixth NBA campaign, lifted the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season for the first time since 2010, although Boston lost to the Golden State Warriors.

He has learnt how important the final weeks of the regular season can be in the overall championship chase.

“Since I’ve been in the league, the team that has kind of clicked in this last stretch usually is the team that wins it all, so this stretch is important,” he said.

“You want to be as healthy as possible going into the play-offs. You want to be playing your best basketball, individually and as a group, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

At a league-best 42-17, the Celtics are just ahead of Milwaukee (41-17) atop the Eastern Conference with Philadelphia third at 38-19 followed in order by Cleveland and the Brooklyn Nets, who have dealt away stars Kevin Durant to Phoenix and Kyrie Irving to Dallas.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo played only a moment in the All-Star Game due to a right wrist sprain but hopes to return for the Bucks’ stretch run.

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are just behind the Celtics for the overall lead at 41-18 with Memphis a distant second on 35-22 and Sacramento third on 32-35 followed closely by the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix and Dallas.

Serbian centre Nikola Jokic, the NBA MVP each of the past two seasons, is averaging a triple-double for Denver with 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists a game.