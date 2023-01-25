NBA: Adebayo late show leads Heat past Celtics

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have not forgotten that they fought a close battle in the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference Finals last season, only to lose out to eventual champions the Boston Celtics 4-3.

On Tuesday night, revenge was on their minds as Bam Adebayo led a fourth-quarter fightback while shrugging off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge past the pace-setting Celtics 98-95.

“They booted us in the Eastern Conference Finals last year,” said Adebayo. “I feel like a lot of guys still carry that.”

Miami were rocked by the withdrawal of Butler shortly before tip-off in Florida as they prepared to face the Eastern Conference leaders (35-14) and most bookmakers’ favourites for this year’s NBA crown.

But Adebayo stepped up with a 30-point performance as the Heat sent Boston spinning to a second straight loss following Monday’s reverse to Orlando.

Adebayo’s haul included a crucial contribution down the stretch as Miami overturned a 10-point deficit with just over eight minutes remaining to close out a hard-fought victory.

The Celtics looked set for a morale-boosting road win as they opened up an 87-77 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

But back-to-back three-pointers from Haywood Highsmith got Miami to within four points.

Adebayo then delivered a hook shot and a dunk in quick succession to make it 87-87 and then scored the go-ahead basket to give Miami a lead they would not relinquish as they closed out the win.

“Everybody has to take a bigger responsibility, everybody’s got more added to their plate,” Adebayo said afterwards.

“This team is built for that. We’ve had guys in and out of the rotation, injured or not. Just having that willingness to win, that’s all I can ask for from my teammates.”

His performance was the sort of display that could put him into All-Star Game contention as the NBA’s mid-season break looms.

The towering Miami centre, however, played down speculation that he could earn a second All-Star call-up after his lone appearance in 2020.

“I’ll just let the chips fall where they land man,” Adebayo told TNT television. “I’m out here hooping, enjoying this atmosphere, enjoying my team.

“All-Star game? I’d love to be in it, but it’s up to the coaches. But they’ve seen my body of work so far.”