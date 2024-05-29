Minnesota Timberwolves stay alive with Game 4 road win over Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS – That one win on May 28 was just about pride, but the next three will be about history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be hoping to get there after they stayed alive in the Western Conference Finals, riding on Anthony Edwards’ game-high 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns’ recalibrated long-range shooting to a 105-100 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.

With their first win in the best-of-seven series, the Timberwolves earned a Game 5 at home on May 30, hoping to blaze a trail to become the first team in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to rally and advance after trailing 3-0 in a play-off series.

But winning the series was not on the team’s radar in Game 4, Edwards admitted afterwards.

“We just wanted to get one game and extend the series,” he said.

“I’ve never been swept in my career. I didn’t want to get swept. Not on their home court, hearing their fans talk trash all day. I think I was aggressive. I didn’t shy away from the ball and they kept giving it to me and trusting me.”

Luka Doncic posted a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double for the Mavericks, who won the first two games of the series in a previous trip to Minneapolis.

After Minnesota led by as many as 12 early on, the teams battled on even terms for the first 18-plus minutes of the second half, with a Towns three-pointer with 5min 41sec remaining giving the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead.

The visitors never trailed again, thanks in large part to Towns, whose three-pointer on Minnesota’s next possession made it a five-point game.

Dallas’ best chance to draw even down the stretch came when Doncic misfired on a trey with the hosts trailing 95-92 with 3:18 remaining.

When Towns connected again from beyond the arc with 2:54 to go, and Edwards followed with a bank shot in the lane 67 seconds later, the Timberwolves had broken things open at 100-92.

“That was on me,” said Doncic. “(I) didn’t give enough energy.”

A desperate three-pointer by the Slovenian as he was being fouled with 13.2 seconds left kept the Mavericks alive at 103-100, but he missed the subsequent free throw.