Minnesota Timberwolves rally to beat Memphis Grizzlies

MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Timberwolves have been relentless this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, and they showed again on Jan 18 why they are top of the Western Conference.

Coming off a three-game win streak, the Timberwolves started slow but poured it on in the fourth quarter, surging to a 118-103 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to maintain their lead over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 134-129.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shook off a slow start of his own, scoring 26 of his 28 points in the second half. That included 12 in the fourth quarter, when Minnesota out-scored Memphis 37-17.

“I just came out slow,” Edwards, who has been battling a knee injury, told broadcaster TNT.

“I just wasn’t ready to play tonight but I saw that if I didn’t bring it to the second half we weren’t going to be able to win that game. So I decided to just pick it up. I wasn’t ready to play early, so I had to find it.”

The Timberwolves led for less than five minutes in the first three periods, so the fourth period was crucial.

“It felt to me as long as we just keep it close, we can find a run,” their coach Chris Finch said.

Minnesota centre Rudy Gobert added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots and Naz Reid had 20 points off the bench to help the team claw out the victory over the injury-depleted Grizzlies, who are without star Ja Morant for the rest of the season and juggling a raft of other injuries as well.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 36 points and Luke Kennard drilled five three-pointers on the way to 18 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves improved to 30-11, two games ahead of the Thunder, who silenced the Jazz behind 31 points, six rebounds and six assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City led throughout but the Jazz, who came in on a six-game winning streak, pushed them to the finish.

Jalen Williams scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and all five Thunder starters scored in double figures as Oklahoma City snapped a two-game skid.