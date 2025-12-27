Minnesota Timberwolves intend to tighten effort against surging Brooklyn Nets

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Ball Arena.

MINNESOTA – Coming off his sixth 40-point outing of the NBA season, Anthony Edwards hopes to help the Minnesota Timberwolves earn their fourth straight home win Saturday night (Sunday morning, Singapore time) when they face the improving Brooklyn Nets.

Edwards dazzled with a 44-point showing in a Christmas showcase against the Denver Nuggets, but it was not good enough because of Nikola Jokic’s 56-point triple-double.

He tied his season high in points as the Timberwolves absorbed a 142-138 overtime loss.

The guard will be Minnesota’s key man against the Nets but his coach has also urged his men to play as a team to bounce back from their defeat.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Chris Finch said.

“I didn’t think we played very good basketball in the third quarter (against Denver). I thought we were way better from the middle of the third quarter on. We’re always going to respond.”

The Wolves are 2-4 when Edwards scores at least 40 points after going 7-2 in those games last season. The 142 points allowed tied a season high as did the 19 made baskets allowed from 3-point range.

Julius Randle supported Edwards with 32 points, but the Wolves also were for called for 27 fouls, two shy of their season worst. Jokic went 22 of 23 from the line.

“We just got to get a little tighter, cleaner down the stretch, tighter with our coverages,” Randle said as he looked ahead to the next game.

Edwards sat out with a hamstring injury when the Wolves shot 56.4 per cent in their 125-109 win at Brooklyn on Nov 3. Brooklyn’s loss in the first meeting was part of its 0-7 start to the season, with signs of gradual progress ever since.

After losing 11 of their first 12 games, the Nets are a respectable 8-7 since Nov 16 and have been even better this month. Brooklyn is 6-3 in December while allowing 111 points or less seven times, resulting in a defense allowing 102.7 points over the stretch.

The latest standout defensive showing occurred in Tuesday’s 114-106 win over the host Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets held the 76ers to 40.7 per centshooting from the floor after holding the Toronto Raptors to 37.2 per cent on Sunday.

It was the seventh time this season Brooklyn held an opponent under 45 per cent and six of those instances are in December. On Tuesday, Brooklyn held Philadelphia star Tyrese Maxey to 3-of-14 shooting.

“So happy for the guys, I think they did a great job,” Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said. “Not just against him, but the whole game defensively was a good game.”

Brooklyn has played without Cam Thomas since a hamstring injury in the first quarter of a 112-103 win at Indiana on Nov 5. Thomas, who averaged 21.4 points in eight games before getting hurt, returned to practice Friday and will play Saturday.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Friday, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 30 points as the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Indiana Pacers 140-122 in Indianapolis.

Brown scored at least 30 points for the eighth straight game. Larry Bird holds the franchise record for consecutive games with at least 30 points (nine in 1984-85).

Elsewhere, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and blocked five shots, Cam Spencer added 19 points and Ja Morant made a triumphant return for the Memphis Grizzlies in a 125-104 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

In other news, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will miss at least four weeks with a Grade 2 left calf strain, the team announced Thursday night.

Reaves, who has a career-high average of 26.6 points per game, did not play during the second half of Los Angeles’ 119-96 home loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

The fifth-year guard underwent an MRI that revealed a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. REUTERS, AFP