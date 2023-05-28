Milwaukee Bucks to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach – reports

LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Bucks plan to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, multiple United States media outlets reported on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it had confirmed the report that first appeared on ESPN and The Athletic.

The hiring, after the Bucks sacked Mike Budenholzer on May 4, will bring the 48-year-old Griffin back to the team where he began his National Basketball Association coaching career as an assistant under head coach Scott Skiles in 2008.

Griffin had arrived in Milwaukee as a player as part of a three-team trade in August of 2008 but did not play again, and Skiles kept him as an assistant.

Griffin had played for five teams in nine seasons, appearing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in 2006, when they lost to the Miami Heat.

He has spent the past five seasons in Toronto and was with the Raptors when they won the title in 2019.

He had served as an assistant to head coach Tom Thibodeau at the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015.

Griffin worked for another season under Skiles at the Orlando Magic before stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto.

Although he has landed his first head-coaching job, the Journal Sentinel reported that multiple teams have previously considered Griffin for the top job.

Griffin averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 477 games (179 starts) with the Boston Celtics (1999-2001), Dallas (2001-03, 2005-06), Houston Rockets (2003-04), Chicago (2004-05, 2006-08) and the Seattle SuperSonics (2008).

Griffin’s son, A. J. Griffin, was a rookie forward this season with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the league’s best record of 58-24, but the Eastern Conference top seeds were eliminated in five games by the Heat in the first round of the play-offs.

Budenholzer, a two-time Coach of the Year who had guided the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years just two years earlier, was fired.

The 53-year-old was 271-120 in Milwaukee, making the play-offs every year and winning the title in 2021.

ESPN reported that the three shortlisted candidates for the job – Griffin, Golden State Warriors associate head coach Kenny Atkinson and former Raptors coach Nick Nurse – met with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as part of the hiring process. AFP, REUTERS