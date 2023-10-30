Milwaukee Bucks ‘still learning each other’ after comprehensive loss to the Atlanta Hawks

MILWAUKEE – After an impressive debut, Damian Lillard said he is still learning to co-exist with his new teammates after the host Milwaukee Bucks were routed 127-110 in a wire-to-wire defeat by the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The seven-time National Basketball Association All-Star, who last Thursday scored 39 points for the highest-scoring debut in Bucks history in their season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers, suffered through his worst offensive performance since Nov 5, 2021. Then, he shot two-of-13 from the floor for four points.

On Sunday, Lillard went two-of-12 for six points, and was scoreless until the second half for the first time since 2020. He also conceded six turnovers.

The 33-year-old guard told ESPN: “We’re still learning each other. It’s a process of when I do have a start like this or have a game like this, how do I find it without holding onto the ball?

“That’s part of the process. It’s just our second game. We haven’t played a bunch of games together. I think as we go, we’ll figure that out and get better at it.

“You don’t want to have these types of games, but they happen. Now we just got to learn from them.”

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Said the Greek forward of his teammate’s poor shooting night: “I know how good he is. At the end of the day, we need him to keep shooting, we need him to keep on being great. Obviously, we didn’t win the game, but he’s our guy now.

“It’s game two. It’s very, very early. We’re still figuring ourselves out. We’re figuring out what we are good at, what we are not good at.”

Hawks coach Quin Snyder admitted “you can’t guard Damian Lillard with one guy” but his opposite number, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, said his team have to “make teams pay” for double-teaming their star point guard.

Trae Young led eight Atlanta scorers in double figures with 20 points as the Hawks pounced early, building a 15-point lead less than nine minutes into the game. Milwaukee cut the deficit to one early into the second quarter, but runs of 18-4 and 13-3 in the period put the Hawks firmly in control.

The visitors shot 47-of-93 from the floor, including 15-of-37 from three-point range, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic’s four-of-seven. Bogdanovic led three Hawks reserves in double figures with 17 points.

On responding after starting the season with two straight defeats, he said: “Nobody likes to lose. This team is so competitive. Most of the guys on this team can take the ball and go and just score 30 points off skill, talent.

“But we know that we need to sacrifice and help others and put them in a better position and look for the better option.”

Onyeka Okongwu added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Saddiq Bey scored 13 points with nine rebounds.