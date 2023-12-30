Milwaukee Bucks bounce back to beat Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics go 16-0 at home

CLEVELAND – If things do not go well, do not panic and talk it through – that was the strategy for the Milwaukee Bucks during their National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Dec 29.

It paid off in the end, after Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored with 34 points as the Bucks, second in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, came back to win 119-111 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee trailed 59-52 at half-time but dominated the third quarter to end a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Antetokounmpo shot 14 of 22 from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds and five assists – and he was well supported by Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points and converted all 11 of his free throws.

Lillard said Milwaukee (24-8) had faced up to their slow start during frank exchanges during the interval.

“We came into the locker room and we just kind of addressed that we hadn’t done a lot of things well,” said the guard, who scored 24 of his points in the second half.

“They started the game better than us. Our transition defence, you know, it was bad. They got to the spots they wanted to, they played a comfortable game and they’re a good team.”

After discussing their issues, Lillard and Antetokounmpo took over in the third quarter, each scoring 14 points as the Bucks shifted the momentum decisively.

“A good game on the road, end of a road trip, a team challenging us and, we had to show our character and I thought we came out in the third quarter and established that,” added Lillard, who praised the team’s improved defence.

“We did things together, our communication, getting to spots and supporting each other. We did that much more consistently in the second half.”

Antetokounmpo also felt their teamwork improved gradually throughout the game, including his partnership with Lillard.

“When you put the basketball in the hands of your two best players, you’re going to get good results,” he said. “If you want to double-team Dame, then I’m going to be open to make a play or get the ball to my teammates.”

Donovan Mitchell returned after missing four games to provide 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Cavs, who remain without the injured Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.