Milwaukee Bucks bounce back to beat Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics go 16-0 at home

CLEVELAND – If things do not go well, do not panic and talk it through – that was the strategy for the Milwaukee Bucks during their National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Dec 29.
It paid off in the end, after Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored with 34 points as the Bucks, second in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, came back to win 119-111 at the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Milwaukee trailed 59-52 at half-time but dominated the third quarter to end a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.
Antetokounmpo shot 14 of 22 from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds and five assists – and he was well supported by Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points and converted all 11 of his free throws.
Lillard said Milwaukee (24-8) had faced up to their slow start during frank exchanges during the interval.
“We came into the locker room and we just kind of addressed that we hadn’t done a lot of things well,” said the guard, who scored 24 of his points in the second half.
“They started the game better than us. Our transition defence, you know, it was bad. They got to the spots they wanted to, they played a comfortable game and they’re a good team.”
After discussing their issues, Lillard and Antetokounmpo took over in the third quarter, each scoring 14 points as the Bucks shifted the momentum decisively.
“A good game on the road, end of a road trip, a team challenging us and, we had to show our character and I thought we came out in the third quarter and established that,” added Lillard, who praised the team’s improved defence.
“We did things together, our communication, getting to spots and supporting each other. We did that much more consistently in the second half.”
Antetokounmpo also felt their teamwork improved gradually throughout the game, including his partnership with Lillard.
“When you put the basketball in the hands of your two best players, you’re going to get good results,” he said. “If you want to double-team Dame, then I’m going to be open to make a play or get the ball to my teammates.”
Donovan Mitchell returned after missing four games to provide 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Cavs, who remain without the injured Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.
Eastern Conference leaders, the Boston Celtics, extended their 100 per cent home record to 16 games with a 120-118 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Jaylen Brown had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics with Ferrick White adding 21 points and Luke Kornet 20 as Boston won their fifth straight game.
The game was tied at 116 when Kornet made a dunk with 32 seconds left to grab a lead that Boston held on to.
“I said to the locker room before the game that it was another opportunity (to win). I didn’t care who we were playing against,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.
“I have complete trust and confidence in the character of our locker room because of who they are. I think we can win any game no matter what.”
Tyrese Maxey scored 42 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, third in the East, as they put aside their injury woes to win 131-127 in Houston.
Philadelphia’s main man, the league’s Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, missed his third straight game with an ankle injury and Nicolas Batum was also sidelined.
Tobias Harris helped out with 22 points for the Sixers who condemned the Rockets to their third straight loss.
Over in the West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat reigning champions the Denver Nuggets 119-93.
Josh Giddy added 12 points and Jalen Williams had 11 points and nine assists for the Thunder, who have won three straight overall and defeated Denver for the second time in two weeks.
Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers for the Nuggets, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. AFP, REUTERS