Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ 1998 Finals Game 3 jersey going up for auction

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The 1998 championship run was dubbed “The Last Dance” because it was the final time Michael Jordan (right), Scottie Pippen (left) and others played for the Chicago Bulls.

Want to own one of the jerseys Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA Finals, when he won his sixth and final championship with the Chicago Bulls? Then find a way to access at least US$10 million (S$12.8 million) by Sept 15.

That is the estimated floor for the bidding on the Jordan jersey that will be conducted by auction house Joopiter, per The Athletic.

The piece of memorabilia available is the white Bulls jersey that Jordan wore on June 7, 1998, when the Bulls crushed the Utah Jazz, 96-54, in Game 3 at United Center to take a 2-1 lead in the series. He produced a game-high 24 points in 32 minutes.

Joopiter assumes the Game 3 jersey will go for at least US$10 million because Jordan’s Game 1 jersey owns the record for priciest game-worn memorabilia. It went for US$10.1 million in 2022, when the market for such commodities was nowhere near its current heights.

“Jordan remains a very, very, very rare relic, certainly in comparison with the GOATs (slang for “greatest of all time”) of today – the LeBrons, the Stephen Currys – because it was a different era,” Barry Meisel, the founder of sports memorabilia company MeiGray, told The Athletic.

“There were no game-worn jersey programmes. Teams weren’t putting a jersey on a player’s back every game or every couple of games.”

Jordan won six NBA titles in an eight-year span with the Bulls, but the 1998 championship run was dubbed “The Last Dance” because it was the final time he, Scottie Pippen and others played for the Bulls.

Jordan retired for three years, but returned to the NBA in 2001 and played two seasons for the Washington Wizards. REUTERS