Miami Heat’s Love knows from experience that it’s not over at 3-1

DENVER – The odds are stacked against the Miami Heat as they head into Monday’s game five of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals trailing 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets but one member of the team knows full well that all is not yet lost.

Heat power forward Kevin Love was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team who fought back from 3-1 down in the best-of-seven championship series to beat the Golden State Warriors and capture the 2016 title.

Love put up nine points and claimed 14 rebounds in game seven, helping the Cavs become the first – and so far only – team to rally from a 3-1 finals deficit.

The 34-year-old five-time NBA All Star said the lessons of that comeback are clear for Miami.

“Naturally when your back is up against the wall you start to look for answers, solutions. But we’re a team that as you know has been super resilient,” he said.

“We understand that it’s every possession, it’s one game. I know that’s something that is cliche and everybody says but again, we feel like if we come out, have a good start (Monday), play extremely hard and give ourselves a chance and take it back to Miami, that is right where we want to be.”

Love suggested the pressure is on the Nuggets as they seek to secure their first-ever championship and avoid another trip back to South Florida.

“It is one of those things where a close-out game is the hardest game of the series, always,” he said. “Game five is always, always a tough game in the series if you can push it there.”

Love has had other things on his mind since Friday’s loss, however, and he travelled separately to Denver as his wife, Kate Bock, gave birth on Saturday.

“Definitely need to get some rest now and get some sleep,” he said. “Everybody is happy and healthy.”

While the Heat mantra since Friday’s 108-95 defeat has emphasised the team’s habit of bouncing back from losses and team spirit, Miami will clearly need to work out how to stop Denver more effectively and be more productive on offence.

In game three, 30-point triple doubles from the pairing of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic proved too much for Miami and while they limited that deadly pairing on Friday, the Nuggets took advantage elsewhere.

Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown did the damage while the Nuggets were masterful in nullifying the threat from Miami’s shooters.

Starters Max Strus and Gabe Vincent shot just one-of-10 from the field and did not make any of their seven three-point attempts with the Nuggets strictly limiting the number of open threes.