Miami Heat mistakenly post video teasing possible LeBron James return 

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A live stream entitled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference”, scheduled for July 27, was uploaded to Miami Heat’s YouTube channel on the night of July 21 but later deleted.

MIAMI - The basketball world was ablaze on the morning of July 22 after the Miami Heat’s YouTube account mistakenly posted a video the night before teasing the possible return of LeBron James, who has yet to announce where he will play his 24th NBA season.

A live stream entitled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” scheduled for July 27 was uploaded to the Heat’s channel on the night of July 21 but was later deleted, leaving fans wondering if the 41-year-old is heading back to the team he won two championships with.

A team spokesperson told ESPN that the Heat’s social media department was preparing for the possibility of James’ signing and mistakenly posted the link to the team’s YouTube page.

The Heat did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

James announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in June, and where he plays next has become the most compelling off-season storyline, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat all reportedly top candidates.

The anticipation has even seeped into the betting world as BetOnline Sports & Casino is taking wagers on when James will announce his decision, with July 24 leading the way and Miami coming as the favoured destination.

Rich Paul, James’ long-time friend and agent, said on a podcast episode released earlier this week that his client will not be hurried into a decision.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on an episode of “Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul” released on July 20.

“It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.” REUTERS