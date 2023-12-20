Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant dazzles in return, Golden State Warriors top Boston Celtics in OT

LOS ANGELES – Ja Morant has learnt his lesson, and now he is very clear that “basketball is my life”.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard made a scintillating return from a 25-game suspension on Dec 19, driving for a game-winning layup as time expired to lift his team to a 115-113 National Basketball Association (NBA) road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The basket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance from Morant, who was suspended by the league for the first 25 games of the season after two social media posts in which he appeared to be recklessly waving guns.

He looked a little rusty to start, and a little weary at the finish, but ultimately he delivered everything the Grizzlies could have hoped for and more.

“I ain’t played a game in eight months,” Morant told broadcaster TNT.

“Had a lot of time... and a lot of hard days where I went through it. I’ve been putting work in, man. Had a lot of time to learn myself. But you know, basketball is my life – what I love, therapeutic for me. And I’m just excited to be back.

“There’s nothing like NBA basketball. I just had to lock in and push through – pretty much my life, you know, just continuing to push, no matter what.”

The Pelicans, led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, were up 60-41 at half-time, but the Grizzlies hit back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 10 entering the final period.

With 1min 20sec left to play at the Smoothie King Centre, Morant connected with a floater that put them up 111-109 – Memphis’ first lead since the first quarter.

It was tied at 113-113 when he then grabbed the rebound of a CJ McCollum miss and after a timeout took the ball up the court and sliced into the lane for the game-winner.

“I felt like it was the perfect ending, perfect day, being able to come back and play and also deliver a game winner for us,” Morant added.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that the player was “fired up”, adding that his message to the 24-year-old was “go out there, have fun, build chemistry with your teammates and just enjoy this opportunity to be back”.

Morant heard plenty of boos in the early going in New Orleans. But he had support around the league, including a social media post from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“12 (Morant’s jersey number) welcome back!!” James wrote shortly before tip-off. “Go be GREAT again!!”

After the game, James posted: “12!!!!That’s All”.