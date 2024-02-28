Max Strus nets monster buzzer-beater as Cleveland Cavaliers sink Dallas Mavericks

CLEVELAND – The secret to winning even when you are down? Just keep fighting.

That was the message from Max Strus after he drained an astonishing 58-foot buzzer-beater as the Cleveland Cavaliers conjured a stunning late fightback to sink the Dallas Mavericks 121-119 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Feb 27.

In a remarkable finale in Cleveland, Strus unleashed a mammoth heave from inside his own half to snatch victory from Dallas, who had grabbed a 119-118 lead with just over two seconds remaining in the game.

His miraculous effort was the final act of a thrilling fourth-quarter rally by Cleveland, who trailed by 10 with under four minutes left after a superb 45-point performance from Mavs ace Luka Doncic.

Strus was the catalyst for the Cavs turnaround, reeling off four straight three-pointers to allow Cleveland to get within one at 113-112 with 2min 35sec remaining.

Back-to-back threes from Donovan Mitchell put Cleveland 118-115 up but Dallas hit back to regain a one-point lead after a Kyrie Irving jump shot and a P.J. Washington layup.

That set the stage for Strus to unfurl his game-winning three-quarter-court effort to spark pandemonium among the home crowd in Cleveland.

“That was awesome,” he said afterwards.

“Great win, we needed it. We’ve been struggling so it’s good to get one like that.

“We fought, and fought, and fought... we want to win every game and we want to keep winning.”

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Strus’ role in sparking the late rally.

“The way that he plays the game with a determination, a never-give-in mentality and attitude – that inspires his teammates every single day,” he said.

“He’s just relentless and that elevates his teammates. Everybody leads in their own way on our team; he leads and people follow.”

Mitchell led the Cleveland scoring with 31 points, with Strus finishing with 21. Jarrett Allen added 19 as the Cavaliers secured a win which leaves them second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics with a 38-19 record.

Doncic topped Dallas’ scorers with 45 points, adding 14 assists, nine rebounds and three steals. Irving finished with 30 points as the Mavericks dropped to 33-25, eighth in the Western Conference.