Mavs top Clippers to advance in NBA play-offs, Magic stay alive against Cavs

DALLAS – Luka Doncic did not say much after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 at home on May 3 to advance to the second round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs.

All the Slovenian star wanted was a break, after battling a knee issue and also dealing with illness, but still managing to help his team to a 4-2 Western Conference first-round series win.

He scored 28 points with 13 assists and seven rebounds and Kyrie Irving scored 30 – 28 in the second half – as the Mavs gained a measure of revenge against a Clippers team who ousted them at this stage in 2020 and 2021.

“He’s amazing,” Doncic said of Irving, who won a title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and who joined Dallas only in 2023. “Never count him out – it’s amazing just having him on our team.”

Before walking away from his interview that lasted under a minute, he added: “Terrible, man. I need some rest.”

Dallas led by 13 in the second quarter only for the Clippers, missing their injured star Kawhi Leonard, to tie it up by half-time at 52-52. But Irving’s driving layup in the first minute of the third quarter put the Mavericks ahead for good.

It was just the beginning of his dazzling second-half display that also featured an off-balance three-pointer as he was fouled, with Irving converting the free throw to push the Mavs’ lead to 24 points.

His performance had former teammate James tweeting his admiration, but he also credited Doncic for the win.

“We’re pushing each other off the court to be better, and then when we get on the court it’s just like synchronicity,” Irving said of their partnership. “It feels good.”

Dallas next face the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 7, the surprise Western top seeds who swept New Orleans 4-0.

The series will offer a tantalising match-up between Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both Most Valuable Player award finalists along with Nikola Jokic – whose reigning champions Denver Nuggets face Minnesota in the second round.