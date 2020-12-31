Magic know it's a long road despite 4-0 start

OKLAHOMA CITY • The Orlando Magic have been bounced out of the first round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs in the past two seasons.

They intend to do better this season.

It is early days but after improving to 4-0 for the first time in their 32-year history, a deeper post-season run in the Eastern Conference play-offs could be a distinct possibility.

Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points to lift the visitors to a 118-107 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, meaning Orlando are just one of two unbeaten teams - the undefeated Atlanta Hawks played at the Brooklyn Nets this morning - left in the NBA.

The game was tied early in the fourth quarter, but as usual, the Magic closed strong.

During their hot start, they have scored at least 30 points in the fourth quarter in every game, outscoring their opponents by at least nine points each time.

The Magic are averaging 36.5 points in the fourth and it was no different at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, where they outscored Oklahoma City 31-22 in the final quarter.

While Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, powered Orlando in the fourth in their previous two wins, Dwayne Bacon provided the offensive punch down the stretch on Tuesday.

Bacon's three buckets early in the fourth helped his team start to pull away after the Thunder tied the game early on.

The forward, who came in averaging just four points, scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth and finished 9 of 10 from the field.

The main man, however, was again Vucevic, their only All-Star.

SIMPLY SUPER The way he works, the amount of time he puts in, two years ago, he was an All-Star and last year, he was our best player. He is in a great place right now and he's ready to have a terrific, terrific year. STEVE CLIFFORD, Orlando coach, praising key player Nikola Vucevic, who is now their franchise leader in field goals.

The 2.13m Montenegrin centre became Orlando's franchise leader in field goals by making 12 against the Thunder for 4,083 overall, passing previous holder Nick Anderson by eight.

On the big man, who is entering his ninth year with the franchise, Magic coach Steve Clifford said: "He's such a professional and such a committed, conscientious player.

"He gives me a lot of credit for him playing well since I got here (in 2018). There's no guy here that I've done less to help than him.

"The way he works, the amount of time he puts in, two years ago, he was an All-Star and last year, he was our best player. He is in a great place right now and he's ready to have a terrific, terrific year."

But despite the plaudits, Vucevic is not sitting on his laurels, as the Magic have not advanced past the first round of the play-offs since 2009-10 and have only twice made it to the NBA Finals, losing on both occasions.

"We're happy where we are, to start the season 4-0, but we also at the same time are aware that there are so many things we can do better, especially on the defensive end," he said.

"The positive is knowing we were able to win, so now we can work on those things, get better and take a step forward."

REUTERS