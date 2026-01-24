Luka Doncic, LA Lakers set to face improving Dallas Mavericks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is defended by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and guard Kris Dunn in the second half at Intuit Dome.

DALLAS – Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the second time since being traded to Los Angeles when the Lakers face the surging Mavericks on Saturday (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

While Dallas have won a season-best four straight NBA games, the Lakers have lost six of their last nine and 10 of their last 17.

The Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 on Thursday, while Dallas posted an impressive 123-115 home victory over the Golden State Warriors the same day.

“It’s always important to win... it’s a long season, a season of streaks, and right now we’re on the other side of that with the wins,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said.

The Mavericks were led by forward Naji Marshall, who matched his season highs with 30 points and nine assists and he will be looking to continue the momentum against the Lakers.

“We’re just growing. People are really quick to criticise. A lot of young guys out there. They’re just learning on the move. And for them to get better and better, just real proud of our guys,” he said.

The Mavericks’ youth movement starts with forward Cooper Flagg, the top overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season (21 points, 11 rebounds) against the Warriors.

Dallas are looking to avenge a 129-119 road loss to the Lakers on Nov 28.

Doncic – obtained from Dallas in a stunning, blockbuster three-team trade on Feb 2, 2025 – had 35 points in the win for Los Angeles, who are in the midst of an eight-game road trip.

Trade winds continue to swirl around the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb 5. Los Angeles have five players in the final year of their contracts, including LeBron James and Rui Hachimura.

Los Angeles coaches and players are aware of the upcoming trade deadline, but guard Marcus Smart said the team needs to maintain focus.

“We’re all professionals and we’ve got to come out and do our jobs no matter what,” he said. “So, you’ve just got to be able to snap out of it quicker.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick has highlighted one aspect he wants to see improvement in as he prepares for the Dallas clash.

“We just didn’t trust each other on the offensive end, not enough passing,” he said. “That’s a consistent thing when we don’t play well, we don’t pass to each other.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Friday, reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder lost 117-114 to the Indiana Pacers, the team they beat in the NBA Finals, despite 47 points from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant had 32 points and the visiting Houston Rockets cooled off the Eastern Conference leaders Detroit Pistons 111-104. REUTERS