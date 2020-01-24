Louis Vuitton teams up with NBA to score US slam dunk

PARIS • LVMH's Louis Vuitton said on Wednesday it had struck a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), as the luxury goods brand ramps up its efforts to make a splash in the United States.

LV, best known for its pricey leather handbags and for dressing stars on the red carpet, said in a statement it will design a case to house the NBA trophy, as it has done in other sports such as tennis and football, and produce clothing ranges inspired by the league.

The parties did not disclose any financial details, or say how many years the partnership would last.

"The NBA as a brand goes beyond sport, some of the players are a brand unto themselves," said the NBA's Europe and Middle East managing director, Ralph Rivera, at a party to launch the partnership.

The tie-up had no immediate commercial benefit for the NBA, but was more about reinforcing its image, Rivera said.

The US is one of the largest markets for high-end brands after China, and the tie-up marks the brand's first partnership with a North American sports league.

The agreement comes amid a drive by LV - the world's biggest luxury label by sales and the main revenue driver at its French parent group - to woo American shoppers as well as young consumers.

Like movie stars, singers or models, sports stars can also wield an influence in the world of fashion, as fans look to emulate their look or follow their every step on social media, and brands are increasingly trying to court shoppers this way.

"Our players are on social media... and part of what people look at is fashion, it's what they're wearing... You've got a whole sneaker culture around the game too," Rivera said.

The NBA-linked, limited-edition range will be designed by Virgil Abloh, who was appointed LV's creative chief for menswear last year, the first African-American to land the role. He is also known for popularising streetwear such as hoodies in luxury circles.

LV manufactures the bulk of its handbags in France, but last year, opened its third American leather factory in Texas. US President Donald Trump attended its launch, alongside LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault.

REUTERS